Bengaluru teen forced into nude video, extorted by minors, mother files police complaint: Report

A 16-year-old boy from Bengaluru was allegedly assaulted, forced to strip, and recorded in a nude video by a group of minors who then tried to extort money from him, The New Indian Express reported. The victim’s mother filed a police complaint on April 25, nearly 20 days after the incident occurred on April 5.

According to police officials, the accused, all minors, met the victim through social media and were neither his schoolmates nor local friends. The boy was lured to a parking area near Wilson Garden, where five boys attacked him, forced him to undress, and made him falsely confess on camera to making nude videos of girls and extorting ₹50,000 from one of them.

The gang then demanded ₹10,000 from the victim, threatening to leak the video on social media if he failed to pay. They also warned him against informing his mother or the police.

The victim, a Class 10 student at a reputed school in Bengaluru’s central business district, initially told his mother he was going out for lunch on April 5. Upon returning, he revealed the ordeal. However, his mother delayed filing the complaint due to fear of repercussions.

Police have registered an FIR under charges of extortion, wrongful restraint, causing hurt with dangerous weapons, along with relevant sections of the IT Act and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act). Investigators are also probing the delay in reporting the crime and allegations that a girl known to the victim may have orchestrated the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

