After Pahalgam attack, 4 Pakistanis on short-term visas leave Bengaluru: Report

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, four Pakistani nationals staying in Bengaluru on short-term visas have left India following an advisory issued by the Union government, according to a report by Deccan Herald. The individuals, who were reportedly residing in the city on non-diplomatic and non-official short-term visas, departed for Pakistan on April 26 and 27. (Representational Image)(ANI/Twitter)

The individuals, who were reportedly residing in the city on non-diplomatic and non-official short-term visas, departed for Pakistan on April 26 and 27. “They were advised to leave at the earliest, and all four complied within the given timeframe,” the official said according to the report.

This move comes after the Centre directed the cancellation of visas issued to Pakistani nationals, excluding those holding long-term, diplomatic, or official visas. The advisory follows heightened tensions after the attack in Pahalgam that left security forces on alert nationwide.

According to updated figures from the Karnataka Home Department, 101 Pakistani nationals currently reside in the state on long-term visas, primarily granted for reasons such as marriage or education, the report added. These individuals are not affected by the recent visa cancellations.

Meanwhile, state authorities continue efforts to identify and take action against individuals overstaying their visas.

“Karnataka on high alert”

Last week, Karnataka began the process of identifying Pakistani nationals living in the state for possible deportation, following a recent advisory from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Speaking to media, Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara said all Superintendents of Police and senior law enforcement officials across the state have been instructed to compile detailed lists of Pakistani citizens currently residing in their jurisdictions.

"The MHA has issued a directive to all states to deport Pakistani nationals. Based on this, we have started the groundwork. Permanent visa holders, however, will be exempt from this process," the minister clarified according to PTI.

He also noted that Pakistani students enrolled in educational institutions across Karnataka may be asked to return. “We have relayed the advisory to our district police heads. The exact number of Pakistani nationals in Karnataka is still being verified,” he said.

The move comes amid heightened security across the country after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. “We’ve been on alert since the incident. The situation is being closely monitored—not just in Karnataka, but across the nation,” Parameshwara added.

