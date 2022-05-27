Bengaluru: Teen riding triples on bike run over by school bus
In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old girl was killed in Bengaluru's Banashankari area on Thursday morning after being knocked down and run over by a school bus while she was riding with two others on a single bike.
The girl has been identified as Keerthana, a resident of Nayandahalli. She was reportedly riding with her sister Harshitha and a friend Darshan when the accident occurred. Keerthana had reportedly written her SSLC exams and scored 70 percent marks. She was looking to apply for PUC and was carrying a college application form when the two-wheeler she was on was struck.
Keerthana was sitting behind Harshitha, while Darshan rode the bike when a Delhi Public School bus hit them from behind, causing all three to fall on the road. The trio were returning from a relatives house in Harohalli on Kanakpura Main Road.
While Harshitha and Darshan were knocked to the side, Keerthana came under the wheel of the bus, which killed her instantly.
Harshitha and Darshan were shifted to a hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
A complaint has been registered against the bus driver, who managed to flee the spot and is still absconding. Keerthana's parents have blamed the negligence of the driver for killing their daughter.
Keerthana's father is an auto rickshaw driver, and her mother works as a housemaid. Both Keerthana and Harshitha were also working to support their family. Police told reporters Darshan did not have a driving license and all three were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.
The school bus was carrying children when the accident occurred but no child was harmed. The school arranged for another vehicle to pick up the students from the spot of the accident when the driver fled from behind the wheel.
