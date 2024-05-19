 Bengaluru teenager kills his younger brother for not giving mobile phone while playing games | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru teenager kills his younger brother for not giving mobile phone while playing games

ByHT News Desk
May 19, 2024 02:20 PM IST

Upon questioning, the accused confessed to the incident and said that the incident happened on May 15.

An 18-year-old boy from Bengaluru killed his younger brother over an argument while playing video games in the mobile phone. The police arrested the teenager, and he was sent to judicial custody.

Bengaluru teen kills his younger brother for not returning his mobile phone
Bengaluru teen kills his younger brother for not returning his mobile phone

According to a report in The Indian Express, the deceased and accused were identified as Praneesh and Shivakumar, who were living in the Neriga area. Shivakumar, a school dropout, asked his brother Praneesh to return his phone. Praneesh, who was playing video games on the mobile phone, refused to return it, and an argument started between the siblings.

Shivakumar then grabbed a hammer and threatened Praneesh to return the mobile. When Praneesh did not give it back, the accused started hitting Praneesh with the hammer. He was continuously hit by his elder brother and later collapsed with a pool of blood. The parents were not in the house when the incident happened.

However, when police found out about the death, Shivakumar did not reveal that he killed his brother. Upon questioning, Shivakumar confessed to the incident and said that the incident happened on May 15. The accused was produced before the court.

The family of Shivakumar and Praneesh hails from Adoni in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

