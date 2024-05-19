Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Saturday demanded to hand over the investigation into the alleged obscene video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra demands CBI probe into obscene video case(ANI)

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, BY Vijayendra said, "Many prominent names are being heard in connection with this case. Therefore I want to tell the state government that the victims should get justice and for that to happen it is not possible for the SIT but rather the case should be handed over to the CBI. This is what I'm requesting from the state government."

Earlier in the day, HD Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief, urged to "pursue all possible" legal action against his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the case.

The former PM, however, alleged that the case against his son and Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna was orchestrated. HD Revanna was arrested on May 4 in connection with an alleged abduction case and was subsequently released on bail on May 14.

"HD Kumaraswamy has already spoken on behalf of our family and party regarding the allegations against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna. The government must pursue all possible legal avenues against Prajwal Revanna. However, it is evident that the cases against HD Revanna were orchestrated to target him," Deve Gowda told reporters on Saturday.

Despite refraining from naming specific individuals, Deve Gowda echoed Kumaraswamy's criticism of the state government and Congress leader DK Shivakumar, hinting at broader involvement in the scandal.

"Many individuals are implicated in this case. It is essential that all those involved are held accountable, and justice is delivered to all the women who have been victimized," he said.

Earlier on May 6, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had urged the centre to help the Karnataka SIT team in its investigation by helping bring Prajwal Revanna to India from abroad.

"The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the allegations of sexual assault against MP Prajwal Revanna will conduct an independent and impartial investigation in which the state government will not interfere even a single inch. The success of the SIT investigation is now entirely dependent on the cooperation of the Central Government. The central government should cooperate in bringing the accused Prajwal Revanna, who is said to be abroad, to India," CM Siddaramaiah said.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, are facing a probe by an SIT constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household. (ANI)