 Bengaluru - Kochi Air India Express flight catches fire in engine, makes an emergency landing | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru - Kochi Air India Express flight catches fire in engine, makes an emergency landing

ByHT News Desk
May 19, 2024 10:07 AM IST

A total of 179 passengers and six crew members were on board, and everyone was declared to be safe.

An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing in Bengaluru airport after its engine caught fire post taking off on Saturday night. A total of 179 passengers and six crew members were on board, and everyone was declared to be safe.

Bengaluru - Kochi Air India flight catches fire, makes an emergency landing
Bengaluru - Kochi Air India flight catches fire, makes an emergency landing

Also Read - Full emergency declared at IGI airport after Delhi-Bangalore flight reports fire; lands back safely

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The incident happened on a Kochi-bound flight minutes after taking off from Kempegowda International Airport. The management of Air India Express released a statement and said that all passengers were evacuated safely from the aircraft. “On May 18, 2024, flight IX 1132 from Bengaluru to Kochi made an emergency landing at Bengaluru airport at 11:12 pm after a reported fire in one of the engines. As flames were seen emanating from the right engine after takeoff, the Bengaluru- Kochi flight elected to return and carried out a precautionary landing at Bengaluru. The ground services also reported flames, resulting in an evacuation."

The airline further said that they will be arranging alternate flight for the passengers. “The crew accomplished an evacuation with no injuries to any guests. We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible,” the statement further added.

On Friday, a full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at around 5:52 pm for an Air India flight 807 from Delhi to Bangalore as fire was reported in the AC unit. There were 175 passengers on board and the flight landed back safely at the IGI around 6.38pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru - Kochi Air India Express flight catches fire in engine, makes an emergency landing

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On