Bengaluru to face water supply disruptions on Republic Day due to repair works: Report

Bengaluru city is set to face disruptions in water supply on Republic Day, i.e., tomorrow, as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which is responsible for managing water supply and treating sewage in the Karnataka capital, has undertaken some periodical repair and maintenance works, a report said. Bengaluru faces several other civic issues, including frequent power cuts and sub-standard roads. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru to face power cuts from January 23-25 amid repair works

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Here is a list of areas that might be affected:

Mahalakshmi Layout, JC Nagar, Sriramanagar, Muneshwara Block, J S Nagar, West Of Chord Road, Saraswathipuram, Mico Layout, Ganesha Block, Rajajinagar, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Dr Rajkumar Road, Prakash Nagar, Subramanya Nagar, parts of Gayathri Nagar, Milk Colony, Nandini Layout, Shankar Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, KHB Colony, Yeshwantpur APMC and RMC Yard, Goraguntepalya, Basaveshwara Nagar, BEML Layout, Gruhalakshmi Layout, Kamala Nagar, Kuvempu Park, SVK Layout, Karnataka Layout,

ALSO READ | Karnataka attracts ₹23,000 crore investment proposals at Davos summit

Kaveri Nagar, Vyalikaval, Lakshmi Nagar, Kirloskar Colony, LIC Colony, Teachers Colony, Kamakshipalya, SBI Officers' Colony, Sharada Colony, Maruthi Nagar, Chandra Nagar, Chennigappa Layout, A K Colony, Nanjappa Layout, Manjunathnagar, Judges Colony, Shivanagar, Mahalakshmipuram, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Kanteerava Colony, Nagarabhavi, NGEF Layout, Vidhana Soudha Layout, Peenya Industrial Area, Laggere, Rajagopalnagar, Deepanjalinagar, Hampi Nagar, RPC Layout, Vijayanagar, Hosahalli, K P Agrahara, Magadi Road, Balaji Layout, Chandra Layout, Nayandahalli, Bapuji Layout, Subbanna Garden, and Marenahalli.