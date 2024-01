Bengaluru to face power cuts from January 23-25 amid repair works

Bengaluru is likely to face scheduled power cuts today, tomorrow and the day after, i.e., from Tuesday to Thursday - January 23 to 25 - as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several maintenance and repair works. Power supply agencies schedule frequent power cuts in the tech city. (HT)

These periodical projects include renovation, modernisation, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, shifting of poles, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many other works.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10am and 5pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. Here is a list of areas that could be affected by power cuts.

January 23, Tuesday:

Mayasandra, Jadeya, Shettigowdanhalli, Siggehalli, Ettighhalli, Vijaypura, Jagamkotte, Doddabelavangala, Gundamagerre, Saslu, EHT Air, Manjunathnagara, Shivanagara, Prakash Nagara, Ln Pura, Subramanyanagara, Rajajinagara 2nd Block, 6th Block Rajajinagar, Amarjyothi Nagara, Telecom Layout, Rpc Layout, Hampi Nagar, Agrahara, Dasarahali, Indira Nagara, 12th Block, 7th block, 11th Block, RGA Infrastructure 1 & 2, 9th A Block, 9th B Block, Intel and Station Auxillary.

January 24, Wednesday:

Malebennur, Halivana, Kumbaluru, Boodihal, Nanditavare, Kokkanuru, Govinahal, Kunebelakere, Hindusgatta, Kumarahanahalli, Guddadahalli, Devarabelakere, Melekatte, Jarikatti, Mudahadadi, Salakatti, K. Bevinahalli, Kadalegundi, Boodhihalli, Chathra, Maralawadi, Godur And Surrounding Villages, BWSSB STP, Jakkasandra, HSR 5th Sector, Teachers Colony, part of Venkatapura, Greenage Apartment and Koramangala Extention.

January 23 - 25:

Doddaballapura Town, Rajgatta, Tippuru, Raghunathapura, Talagwara, Gandrajapura, Konagatta, Muddanayakanapalya, Hanabe, SS Ghati, Antharahalli, Kantanakunte, Neralagatta, Hadonahalli And Surrounding Areas, Obalapura, Doddabele, Kodigehalli, Manne Panchathi, Geddlahalli, Kerekathiganoor, Kasaraghatta, Mahimapura, Lakkenahalli, Melekathiganoor, G G Palya, K Agrahara, Arebommanahalli, Kodagi Bommanahalli, Lakkasandra, Sulkunte, Halkuru and Thimmasandra.