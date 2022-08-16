Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 2.5 hours soon through high-speed railway track:Report

The Indian Railways is reportedly considering building a semi-high-speed track between Bengaluru and Hyderabad for better connectivity between the two IT key hubs in the southern part of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report by the India Infrahub, the railway track is compatible for running trains at a speed of 200km per hour and the travelling time between two cities can soon be reduced to two-and-a-half hours.

This track will be between Yelahanka Station in Bengaluru to Secunderabad Station in Hyderabad covering a distance of 503km. The project, to be built as part of the PM Gati Shakti initiative, would reportedly cost around ₹30,000 crore.

A route has already been proposed for the construction of this railway track which will avoid the detours in between two major cities. A fencing wall of 1.5m height will also be built on both sides of this semi-high speed railway track which will help the train to operate at the proposed speed without any hurdles, said the report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, it takes around 10 to 11 hours for passengers to commute between Hyderabad and Bengaluru by train.

Earlier, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in the Rajya Sabha had spoken about the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway stating the travel time between the two cities will be reduced to two hours once the expressway is ready for commute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON