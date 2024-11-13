Bengaluru to launch double-decker metro line in Phase-3 expansion plans: Report

In good news for commuters, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is preparing to introduce a double-decker metro line as part of its Namma Metro Phase 3 expansion, following the recent completion of a double-decker flyover from Ragigudda to Silk Board. Construction will start soon, enhancing connectivity and easing traffic congestion across Bengaluru with elevated paths, stations, and additional infrastructure.

Construction on this new line is set to begin soon, according to a report, and the project will be rolled out in phases to enhance mass transit across Bengaluru.

BMRCL has started the tendering process to design the infrastructure for Phase 3, which will include double-decker flyovers on three key corridors. This ambitious expansion aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity within the city.

READ | Bengaluru's Sampige theatre owner robbed by his house helps after adding sedatives in liquor: Report

Key stretches will span from JP Nagar 4th Stage to Kempapura and from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, with elevated paths, metro stations, ramps, and additional road infrastructure linking areas like Summanahalli Cross to Kadabagere and JP Nagar Station to Nagarabhavi BDA Complex, the report said.

The construction is divided into three phases, which will also add facilities such as a metro depot, skywalk, and a multi-modal transport hub near Peenya and Summanahalli to improve interconnectivity among transit options, the publication added.

READ | Karnataka bypolls 2024: Overall voter turnout at 26.33% till 11am in Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur

In August, the central government gave Phase 3 its approval, with the central metro line funded by the central government, while the state government will support the double-decker flyover costs. The BMRCL is also in the process of acquiring land, spanning around 44.65 kilometers (km), which involves 299 properties along the proposed routes.

This substantial step aims to address Bengaluru's rising transportation demands. Authorities are looking to build other infrastructure such as an underground tunnel network system to ease the tech hub's notorious traffic.