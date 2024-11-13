Bengaluru's Sampige theatre owner robbed by his house helps after adding sedatives in liquor: Report

In a major burglary incident, Bengaluru’s Sampige theatre owner was robbed by his house help and security guard after giving sedatives to the former at his house, reported The Times of India. Bengaluru Police arrested three accused related to this incident, and the investigation is ongoing. The complaint reportedly said that the gang had stolen gold and silver ornaments from his Bengaluru house along with ₹ 1.5 lakh cash deposits.

According to the report, Prakash Shahi (46), Apil Shahi (41), and Jagadish Shahi (30) came to Bengaluru from Nepal and were associated with the couple Ganesh and Geetha, the house help of NV Nagesh, the owner of the Sampige theatre. With the help of three Nepalis, Ganesh and Geetha planned to steal ornaments and cash from Nagesh’s house in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar.

On October 21, when Nagesh was alone in his house, Ganesh and Geetha added sedatives to his liquor. When Nagesh lost his consciousness, they called three Nepali associates to the house and started stealing the items.

The complaint reportedly said that the gang had stolen gold and silver ornaments from his house along with ₹1.5 lakh cash deposits. All five fled the scene after that night by the time Nagesh regained his consciousness. While the Bengaluru Police arrested three accused, Ganesh and Geetha are on the run. Cops are searching for the couple, who have lived in his house for the last two years.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police accessed all the CCTV footage around the complainant's Jayanagar house and identified the accused. The accused told police that Ganesh had contacted Prakash to come to Bengaluru from Nepal to commit the robbery. After landing in the city, Prakash got his two friends and decided to rob the home. All the accused lived near Varthur, and police tracked them down after identifying faces in CCTV cameras.