Bengaluru to receive widespread rainfall till November 23 morning: IMD

Bengaluru is unlikely to see any relief from incessant rain yet as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a forecast of widespread light-to-moderate rainfall over the southern Indian city for the next two days till November 23 morning, according to news agency ANI.

Besides the capital city, the IMD has issued rainfall alerts for south interior Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, Malnad and coastal Karnataka regions till November 21 (Sunday) morning.

Regions in south interior Karnataka likely to get rainfall:

1. Chikkaballapura

2. Chamarajanagara

3. Davanagere

4. Tumakuru

5. Chitradurga

6. Kolar

Regions in north interior Karnataka likely to get rainfall:

1. Ballari

2. Koppala

3. Gadag

4. Haveri

5. Bagalkote

6. Dharwad

7. Belagavi

8. Vijayanagara

The IMD has forecasted widespread very light to moderate rainfall over Hassan and Kodagu districts in the Malnad region. Meanwhile, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers have been predicted over Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

The weather department has also said that “widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rainfall” is likely over Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the coastal region of the southern state.

An orange alert was issued in Bengaluru for Thursday, and heavy rainfall was forecasted till November 21.

On Saturday, a yellow alert was issued for Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Bellary, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Chikkamgaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga and Ramanagara by the Met department. A yellow alert was also issued for Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad and Koppala districts in the north interior Karnataka region.

In six districts – Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamgaluru and Bellary, the alert will be in place till Sunday morning.

The excessive rainfall in Karnataka caused accidents in Mysuru on Wednesday night wherein seven people narrowly escaped after two buildings collapsed. In two other independent rain-related incidents, as many as six people were rescued from a dilapidated building, and an elderly man was rescued from a building that collapsed.

The forecast of widespread rain is due to the presence of a low-pressure area over east-central Arabian Sea and a cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood, according to the latest IMD bulletin.

