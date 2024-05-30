Bengaluru to see horse rally on ‘World No Tobacco Day’: Here are traffic restrictions

As ‘World No Tobacco Day’ is observed on May 31, Bengaluru’s civic body plans to conduct a walkathon and Horse rally to raise awareness. The walkathon and horse rally will be conducted between Freedom Park and Town Hall, and Bengaluru police issued a traffic advisory for commuters in central Bengaluru. Bengaluru to see horse rally on ‘World No Tobacco Day’: Here are traffic updates

In an announcement, Bengaluru police said, “On World No Tobacco Day –2024, a Walkathon and Horse Rally is being organized by BBMP on May 31 between 06-00 AM to 10-00 AM from Freedom Park to Town Hall. The traffic restrictions are made around Cubbon Park Tr PS and Halasur Gate Tr PS limits for smooth flow of traffic.”

Here are the traffic restrictions that will be in place tomorrow

Sheshadri road From Freedm Park to K.R Circle.

Dr.B.R Ambedkar raod:- From K.R Circle to Balekundri circle. Queens road: From Balekundri circle to CTO Circle.

Centrol Street:- From B.R.V Circle to Anilkumble Junction.

M.G Road From Anilkumble Junction to Queens Junction.

Kasthur Ba Road: From Hudson Circle to Queens Junction.

Mallya Road: From Siddlingaiah Jn to RRMR Junction.

Hudson Circle: From Hudson to NR Junction.

Town Hall Circle:- From NR Road to Town Hall Junction