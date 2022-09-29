Bengaluru to Vijayawada in 5 hours on this proposed new highway. Details here

The central government has announced a new greenfield access highway between Bengaluru and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, passing through Kadapa. This 342-kilometre-long highway will increase the ease of commute between two neighbouring states in South India.

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari wrote on his Twitter, “The project for 342 km long Bangalore-Kadapa-Vijayawada Greenfield Access Controlled Corridor is being developed at a total capital cost of Rs. 13,600 Cr.(Sic)”

Currently, it takes roughly 11 hours to travel to Vijayawada from Bengaluru but this new highway is expected to reduce travel time by 5 hours, making it a 6-hour drive between these two cities. “Connecting the two major cities in the southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, it will reduce the travel distance between the 2 cities by 75 km & travel time by 5 hours.” added the minister.

The much-awaited project is likely to be finished by the financial year 2025-2026. He further wrote, “The corridor would enhance connectivity to existing and upcoming economic & industrial nodes such as Guntur, Kadapa, Koparthy. The project will be completed by FY25-26. #PragatiKaHighway(Sic)”

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari also announced a highway between Bengaluru and Chennai will help the commuters to travel between these capital cities in the time frame of 2 hours. He said, “India will have 26 new green expressways in the next three years and this will reduce the travel time for people choosing roadways. Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is one of them and it is going to help commuters to reach their cities (Chennai or Bengaluru) in just two hours. I would like to reiterate that our roads are going to be no less than the roads of America in coming future”

