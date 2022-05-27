Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru: Toddler run over by reversing tanker while playing outside apartment

A three-year-old girl was killed by a reversing water tanker near Sarjapur road area in Bengaluru on Thursday while she was playing outside an apartment.
A three-year-old child was killed on Thursday noon as a water tanker ran over her while reversing near Sarjapur road in Bengaluru. (for representational purposes) (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 27, 2022 04:36 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A three-year-old girl was killed after she was run over by a water tanker while it was reversing near an apartment on Sarjapur road in Bengaluru on Thursday. The young girl has been identified as Pratiksha Bhat, a native of Nepal.

The tragic incident occurred around noon Thursday when a water tanker had come into the Serenity Layout area to fill an underground sump for a block of flats. Pratiksha was playing nearby as the driver began reversing but he did not see her and the toddler was knocked down. She reportedy died on the spot after suffering grave injuries to her head.

The driver drove away soon after the accident. A complaint has been registered in this matter with the HSR Layout Traffic Police, who are trying to trace his location.

Pratiksha's body was shifted to St John’s Medical College Hospital for post-mortem procedures. Her mother Jayanti Bhat, is a housemaid, and her father, Khemraj, a security guard. The family had moved to Bengaluru for employment purposes.

Jayanti has demanded that police bring in the driver and punish him.

The driver is expected to be charged under sections 279, 304(A), 134 (A and B) and section 187 of the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to negligent driving, causing death by negligence and the duty of a driver when an accident occurs.

Meanwhile, in another hit-and-run case on Thursday in the city, a school bus driver ran over a 16-year-old girl near Deve Gowda petrol bunk in Banashankari, killing her instantly and injuring two others, while also endangering school children traveling in the bus.

 

