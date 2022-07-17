Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru top cop's prompt response to tweet over new rule on stopping vehicles

The police commissioner warned of strict action against cops if they found stopping the vehicles for regular checking without any violation.
Representational image(PTI)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 10:04 AM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Bengaluru's top cop on Saturday yet again reiterated the instruction to the city traffic police to not stop a vehicle unless a violation was made. After a twitter user complained about vehicles being stopped by traffic police even after the new rule, the commissioner warned of strict action.

A twitter user - who goes by the name Rahul Poojari - shared a picture of a traffic cop on his handle and wrote: “Vehicles were stopped at Eco space Belandur even though there were no traffic violations. Kindly have a look into this. @DgpKarnataka @hsrltrafficps @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice(Sic)”.

Pratap Reddy, Bengaluru's police commissioner promptly responded to the complaint and replied: “@DCPTrEastBCP, the traffic cop is identifiable with a body worn camera. Get this verified right away. @blrcitytraffic reiterate, no vehicle stops for document checking. Violators among our staff will be penalised. @rahulamin08share date & time of the picture, if possible(Sic)”

Later in the day, the joint commissioner of police, B.R Ravikantha Gowda, announced that a departmental action was initiated against the cop after the verification. “It is verified .Body worn Camera was not in recording mode. Departmental action is initiated. It is reiterated that no one will be stopped for document verification (sic)," he tweeted.

Earlier on June 27, Karnataka director general of police (DGP), Praveen Sood, said that no vehicle could be stopped for regular checking unless a traffic violation was spotted.

This decision came after multiple complaints over alleged harassment by traffic cops in the name of document checking.

