Bengaluru topped the list of Indian cities which recorded the highest number of acid attacks on women, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The data revealed that in 2022 alone, eight women were attacked with acid in Bengaluru alone which is higher than any other Indian city.

Bengaluru tops cities with highest number of acid attacks; this city follows

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the NCRB report, Bengaluru Police registered six acid attack cases against the accused in 2022. Delhi stood second with six women falling prey to the acid attacks in 2022 followed by Ahmedabad with three such incidents.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read - Acid attack survivor gets job at CM’s office

However, the Delhi Police registered seven acid attack attempt cases, whereas the Bengaluru Police only registered three acid attack attempt cases in 2022.

The acid attack on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru in April 2022 shook the nation. The victim was offered a job recently. In July this year, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to offer a job in his secretariat to acid attack survivors who were attacked in 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the chief minister’s office, the survivor is an MCom graduate and she with her parents appealed for a job to the chief minister during ‘Janata Darshan’. On hearing her plight, the chief minister promised employment on the spot, according to the CMO.

The police have submitted a charge sheet in the case. In the 770-page charge sheet submitted to the 13th additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) court, the police have named 92 witnesses, including statements of two eyewitnesses taken under section 164 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON