New Delhi, The number of registered cybercrimes in the national capital declined sharply from 685 in 2022 to 404 in 2024, according to the latest figures released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Wednesday. Bengaluru tops metros in cybercrimes; lesser number registered in Delhi than Ghaziabad: Report

Among the metropolitan cities category, Bengaluru topped in cyber crimes with 17,561 cases registered in 2024, while Kolkata reported the lowest of just 21 cases, according to the data.

The report also mentioned that 1,01,928 cybercrime cases were registered in 2024 in the country, showing an increase of 17.9 per cent over 2023 .

Cybercrime rate in the country increased from 6.2 in 2023 to 7.3 in 2024.

During 2024, 72.6 per cent of cybercrime cases registered were related to fraud , followed by sexual exploitation with 3.1 per cent and extortion with 2.5 per cent , according to the NCRB report.

In Delhi, 685 cybercrime cases were registered in 2022. The number fell to 407 in 2023 and further to 404 in 2024. The rate of cyber crime was 21.6 while 77.8 per cent of registered cases were charge-sheeted in 2024.

Interestingly, in Ghaziabad, with much less population than Delhi, a slightly higher number of 479 cybercrime cases were registered in 2024.

Among the metropolitan cities, Bengaluru registered the highest number of cybercrime cases with the highest rate of this crime category, at 206.6 per cent. Mumbai was in the second spot with 4,939 cases registered in 2024, followed by Hyderabad, where 4,009 cases were registered in the year, according to the report.

Kolkata had a 0.1 per cent rate of cybercrime with 95.6 per cent of the total 21 cases registered in 2024 being charge-sheeted.

In Chennai, 1,882 cybercrime cases were registered in 2024.

Except for Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai, most of the metropolitan cities showed a decline in the number of registered cybercrime cases during 2022-24, the data showed.

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