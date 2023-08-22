News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Truck breaks down in Marathahalli, traffic movement affected
Live

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Truck breaks down in Marathahalli, traffic movement affected

Aug 22, 2023 10:03 AM IST
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Cops from the HAL station warned that a heavy goods vehicle has broken down in the Marathahalli area, affecting traffic.

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Tuesday morning in Bengaluru city began with traffic in early peak hours as school and office-going crowd flooded the streets. The Bengaluru traffic police issued several advisories in the midst of vehicle breakdowns, tree cutting works and blocked roads. Follow our liveblog for the latest news.

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Officials are brainstorming ideas and schemes to ease the infamous congestion issues the tech city faces on a daily basis. (PTI)
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Officials are brainstorming ideas and schemes to ease the infamous congestion issues the tech city faces on a daily basis. (PTI)

  • Aug 22, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    Truck breaks down in Marathahalli, traffic movement affected

    The HAL traffic police station also notified commuters that a heavy goods vehicle has broken down in the Marathahalli area and that traffic movement towards chinnappanahali railway bridge is little bit slow.

    “Traffic advisory: a HGV vehicle off road due to technical issue opposite to Jeevika hospital, our staff and officers be in location and trying to remove the vehicle ASAP, traffic movement towards chinnappanahali railway bridge is little bit slow, Commuters plz be aware of this,” they posted on X.

  • Aug 22, 2023 09:29 AM IST

    Whitefield traffic police warns of tree cutting works in Varthur area

    Traffic police from Bengaluru's Whitefield station on Tuesday morning warned that traffic is slow moving in the Varthur area because of tree cutting works being undertaken by officials at the Varthur Government college junction, and issued an advisory in connection with the same.

    “'Traffic Advisory': Tree cutting work in progress at Varthur Government college junction, slow moving traffic, it will be done soon. Kindly Co-operate,” the police posted on social media.

