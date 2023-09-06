News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Water-logging in many areas slows down vehicles
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Water-logging in many areas slows down vehicles

Sep 06, 2023 09:12 AM IST
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital saw flooding after the previous night's rain, leading to jams during peak hour traffic on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: On Wednesday morning, the city slogged through inundation and water-logging in many areas on their way to work or school. Rain flooded several streets on Tuesday night after a no-show in late-August. Traffic violations including driving on the wrong side of the road were also reported on Tuesday. Follow our liveblog for the latest news on Bengaluru's traffic, transport and commute issues.

Cops drenched in the rain in Bengaluru on Kanakapura main road on Tuesday night.
Cops drenched in the rain in Bengaluru on Kanakapura main road on Tuesday night.(X)

  • Sep 06, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    Water-logging near Rashtrothana flyover, warn cops

    The Bengaluru city traffic police issued a traffic advisory and said there is water-logging near the Rashtrothana flyover towards Hegde Nagar within the Hennur traffic police limits. Cops warned that vehicle movements are slow. 

