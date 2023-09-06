Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Water-logging in many areas slows down vehicles
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital saw flooding after the previous night's rain, leading to jams during peak hour traffic on Wednesday.
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: On Wednesday morning, the city slogged through inundation and water-logging in many areas on their way to work or school. Rain flooded several streets on Tuesday night after a no-show in late-August. Traffic violations including driving on the wrong side of the road were also reported on Tuesday. Follow our liveblog for the latest news on Bengaluru's traffic, transport and commute issues.
- Sep 06, 2023 09:12 AM IST
Water-logging near Rashtrothana flyover, warn cops
The Bengaluru city traffic police issued a traffic advisory and said there is water-logging near the Rashtrothana flyover towards Hegde Nagar within the Hennur traffic police limits. Cops warned that vehicle movements are slow.