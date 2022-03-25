Bengaluru truck driver rapes, murders 2-yr-old niece, gets arrested

In a ghastly incident in Bengaluru on Sunday, a truck driver, who is a resident of Attibele, has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting and murdering his two-year-old niece.

The child’s parents had reportedly come to visit at the suspect’s house recently. On Sunday, March 20, he left his home with the girl to go buy some chicken. At this time, he is said to have allegedly sexually assaulted her inside his car. According to reports, when the girl started crying, he slapped her, making the child fall unconscious.

The accused, a 31-year-old, reportedly took the toddler to the hospital after committing the crime, however she is said to have died mid-way, police sources have told reporters.

The suspect was then questioned by the police. He is said to have tried to project the incident as an accidental death due to a fall from the car seat. He told police that the girl, who was sitting in the front seat, fell when he applied the brake and sustained severe injuries.

However, police suspected foul play and waited for the autopsy report, which confirmed that the two-year-old's death was due to sexual assault.

Upon further questioning, the accused has reportedly confessed to the crime and was arrested immediately.

In a similar case earlier this month, police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for raping his two-year-old neighbor in Chandigarh.

In other news that came to light early this month, a special fast track court in Pune convicted and sentenced a 38-year casual worker to death for raping and murdering a two-and-a-half year old girl at a village in tehsil of Pune district.