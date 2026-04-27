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Bengaluru: Two booked for disabling 240 CCTV cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: Two booked for disabling 240 CCTV cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 02:59 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, An FIR has been registered against two persons for allegedly tampering with the CCTV surveillance system at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on the day of the RCB versus GT IPL match on April 24, police said on Monday.

Bengaluru: Two booked for disabling 240 CCTV cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The accused, identified as Manjunath and Abdul Kalam , allegedly entered the stadium without valid authorisation, reportedly by misusing a deactivated access card, and tampered with critical surveillance infrastructure, they said.

The complaint was lodged by Aditya Bhat of Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd, which provides AI-driven surveillance support during match days, police said.

According to the FIR, more than 240 cameras went offline on the morning of the match.

The two, said to be associated with subcontractor IVS Digital Solutions, allegedly damaged Network Video Recorder systems and optical fibre connections, disrupting surveillance coverage in key security zones, including entry gates and perimeter areas.

The accused allegedly entered the CCTV room without proper access and later moved to a junction box near the parking area, where fibre connections were damaged, the FIR stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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