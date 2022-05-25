Bengaluru: Two men spray paint ‘sorry’ on school walls, streets

Two men spray painted the word 'sorry' in red all over the premises of a private school and on surrounding streets in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area on Tuesday.

Police said efforts to trace those behind the incident are ongoing.

Two bike-borne persons were seen in CCTV footage recovered from the street across the Shanthidhama School.

The school premises however did not have a CCTV camera installed.

Based on the video, the two men were seen carrying a big box used by delivery executives of food delivery services.

No complaint has been given in the matter and no arrests have been made as of yet. (ANI Image)

The DCP of West Bengaluru, Dr Sanjeev Patil told reporters that efforts are on to identify and trace the miscreants.

Dr Patil further said, “We checked the CCTV footage, no complaint has been given, CCTV footage shows two men riding up on a bike carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys, then they take the paint out and write 'sorry' all over the area.”

Further investigation into the act is underway.

The private school refused to register a complaint regarding the issue with the police. While the reason behind the apologies are unknown, one report quoted police as saying that the school authorities suspected it was the handiwork of some students who might be upset that their issues were not being addressed.

Meanwhile, another report said the police suspect that it could be the work of a spurned lover.

Hindustan Times could not verify either report.

Further investigation is underway, headed by the Kamakshipalya police.

If the miscreants were apprehended by police, they could be charged for an offence under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

