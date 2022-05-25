Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru: Two men spray paint ‘sorry’ on school walls, streets
bengaluru news

Bengaluru: Two men spray paint ‘sorry’ on school walls, streets

Police are working to trace the identity of the two men who were seen on a CCTV footage painting the word “sorry” all over the walls of a private school in Bengaluru.
The reason for the apologies remains a mystery.
Published on May 25, 2022 06:45 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Two men spray painted the word 'sorry' in red all over the premises of a private school and on surrounding streets in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area on Tuesday.

Police said efforts to trace those behind the incident are ongoing.

Two bike-borne persons were seen in CCTV footage recovered from the street across the Shanthidhama School.

The school premises however did not have a CCTV camera installed.

Based on the video, the two men were seen carrying a big box used by delivery executives of food delivery services.

No complaint has been given in the matter and no arrests have been made as of yet. (ANI Image)
RELATED STORIES

The DCP of West Bengaluru, Dr Sanjeev Patil told reporters that efforts are on to identify and trace the miscreants.

Dr Patil further said, “We checked the CCTV footage, no complaint has been given, CCTV footage shows two men riding up on a bike carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys, then they take the paint out and write 'sorry' all over the area.”

Further investigation into the act is underway.

The private school refused to register a complaint regarding the issue with the police. While the reason behind the apologies are unknown, one report quoted police as saying that the school authorities suspected it was the handiwork of some students who might be upset that their issues were not being addressed.

Meanwhile, another report said the police suspect that it could be the work of a spurned lover.

Hindustan Times could not verify either report.

Further investigation is underway, headed by the Kamakshipalya police.

If the miscreants were apprehended by police, they could be charged for an offence under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP