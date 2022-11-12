Bengaluru: Two people on a bike fake an accident to extort money. Watch

Bengaluru police arrested two people on Saturday for allegedly faking an accident and extorting money from an owner of a four-wheeler. The police also alerted commuters to be aware of people who pretend to be victims of accidents and demand money.

In a viral CCTV footage, two people on a two-wheeler were seen bashing a car(with hand)that was passing next to them on the road. Later, they allegedly demanded money from the owner of the car and threatened to file a police complaint against him for dashing the two-wheeler. According to the time stamp on the viral CCTV footage, the incident happened on October 26 at Bengaluru’s Siddapura area. They extorted Rs. 15,000 from the victim, said the police.

P Krishna Kanth, deputy commissioner of police (south Bengaluru) wrote, “Arrested 2 persons @siddapuraps who pretended to be victims of a road accident & extorted 15000 from the victim. The accused were on the bike and they hit the victim's car & then threatened him. Seized Rs15000&1Bike used for offence. Pls inform Police if you find any such incident.”

In a similar incident in August, Bengaluru police arrested two people for allegedly extorting money by faking to be accident victims in Basavanagudi police limits. The cops also seized four two-wheelers and the cash of ₹40,000 from their possession.

