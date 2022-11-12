Bengaluru: Two people on a bike fake an accident to extort money. Watch

Bengaluru police arrested two people on Saturday for allegedly faking an accident and extorting money from an owner of a four-wheeler. The police also alerted commuters to be aware of people who pretend to be victims of accidents and demand money.

In a viral CCTV footage, two people on a two-wheeler were seen bashing a car(with hand)that was passing next to them on the road. Later, they allegedly demanded money from the owner of the car and threatened to file a police complaint against him for dashing the two-wheeler. According to the time stamp on the viral CCTV footage, the incident happened on October 26 at Bengaluru’s Siddapura area. They extorted Rs. 15,000 from the victim, said the police.

Arrested 2 persons @siddapuraps who pretended to be victims of a road accident & extorted 15000 from the victim.The accused were on the bike and they hit the victim's car & then threatened him.Seized Rs15000&1Bike used for offence.

Pls inform Police if you find any such incident. pic.twitter.com/Wu0DOqUgPs — P Krishnakant IPS (@DCPSouthBCP) November 12, 2022

P Krishna Kanth, deputy commissioner of police (south Bengaluru) wrote, “Arrested 2 persons @siddapuraps who pretended to be victims of a road accident & extorted 15000 from the victim. The accused were on the bike and they hit the victim's car & then threatened him. Seized Rs15000&1Bike used for offence. Pls inform Police if you find any such incident.”

In a similar incident in August, Bengaluru police arrested two people for allegedly extorting money by faking to be accident victims in Basavanagudi police limits. The cops also seized four two-wheelers and the cash of ₹40,000 from their possession.

