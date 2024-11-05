Bengaluru woman confronts harassers, sends them fleeing on bike

In a recent incident in Bengaluru, a young woman in her twenties bravely confronted two men who attempted to harass her while she was waiting to cross a road near her home. Her mother, Poornima Prabhu, shared the story on X, formerly Twitter, expressing her pride in her daughter’s bold response. Her mother shared the story on social media, urging others to speak out against harassment. (Image for representation)

According to Prabhu, the harassment occurred just 800 meters from their residence. Initially, her daughter thought of walking away, but instead, she decided to confront the men. “She shouted at them and ran towards them. They sped off on their bike as if the devil was chasing them,” Prabhu wrote in the post.

She highlighted that the location was a familiar neighborhood where her daughter felt she had the right to move freely without fear. "I'm so proud of my girl because at her age, I'd have just looked down and walked away as quickly as possible,” she added.

Prabhu further stated in a follow up post that her daughter was dressed in a long, sleeved T-shirt and ankle-length trousers, aiming to preemptively address any comments about her attire. She urged other women to take a stand against harassment rather than staying silent, emphasizing, “Do not keep quiet, don’t let your silence encourage such creeps.”

The post drew widespread support for the young woman’s courage. When asked if she feared retaliation, Prabhu clarified that she and her family had prepared her daughter to respond confidently while prioritizing her safety. “Unless such people understand that girls are not going to take it silently, they will get emboldened even more," Prabhu elaborated in the post. The incident has since sparked conversations about empowering women to confront harassment and reclaim public spaces.