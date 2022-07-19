Bengaluru woman professor kills self over health issues: Report

In a shocking development, a Bengaluru-based college professor was found dead in her residence on Monday. According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Chaitra HK, 41. She used to teach at an engineering college, died by suicide and was found in her home Jnanajyotinagar in west Bengaluru.

The Times of India said a suicide note was discovered, reportedly explaining that she held nobody responsible for her death and health issues had led her to take this extreme step.

The deceased reportedly hanged herself when her husband, Guruprasad and their two children were away visiting a relative's house in Haveri.

The Deccan Herald said Guruprasad tried to reach her throughout Sunday and the early hours of Monday, but there was no response.

The couple had been married for 23 years.

Chaitra's body was found by their tenants, who broke open the door on Monday morning to check on her at Guruprasad's request. The police have registered a case of unnatural death in this regard and are investigating the case further.

(If you need someone to talk to or want counselling, please reach out to helplines iCALL between 10 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday - 9152987821 OR the Sahai Helpline till 8 pm at 080 2549 7777)

