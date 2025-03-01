Bengaluru woman rides through traffic with parrot on her shoulder, internet says ‘never a dull moment here’

A video of a woman riding through Bengaluru traffic with a parrot perched on her shoulder was shared on social media on Friday. The video was shared by Rahul Jadhav on X.(X/@iRahulJadhav)

The video, captured by an onlooker and shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Rahul Jadhav, has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many calling it yet another example of Bengaluru’s everyday quirks.

Check out the video here:

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the moment, with one X user commenting, "Never a dull moment in Bengaluru!" Another joked that this was truly a "peak Bengaluru moment," highlighting how the city’s streets often serve up the most unexpected and delightful sights.

Pets on the move:

This isn’t the first time an unusual pet sighting on Bengaluru’s roads has gone viral. Recently, a heartwarming moment featuring an auto driver and his pet dog, Jackie, melted hearts online. Jackie, who has been with the driver since he was just four days old, now accompanies him everywhere, making for an endearing sight on the city’s streets.

A few weeks ago, another video gained attention when a man was spotted riding a bike with a tiny kitten perched on his shoulder. The adorable scene, recorded by X user Jassil Jamaludhin, was widely shared, with social media users praising the effortless bond between the rider and his pet.

From parrots to puppies and even kittens, Bengaluru’s streets continue to showcase the city's unique charm—one pet ride at a time.

In a first, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) celebrated the Kukur Tihar festival, also known as the Festival of Dogs, in October 2024 in Bengaluru.

This event was aimed at recognising the valuable contributions of dogs to the ecosystem while raising awareness about their positive roles in society.