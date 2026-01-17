Bengaluru: Woman sets fire to herself, daughter after argument with husband, both die

A 29-year-old domestic worker reportedly set fire to herself and her four-year-old daughter at their home in Bengaluru following a heated argument on the phone with her husband. Both the mother and daughter died of burn injuries later. A 29-year-old mother and her four-year-old daughter died in a fire after the woman reportedly poured kerosene on them. (Representative Photo)

Police said the woman, identified as Seetalakshmi G, allegedly poured kerosene on herself and her daughter following the argument. The incident happened on on Thursday evening at around 7 pm in the city's Sanjaynagar area.

Neighbours heard the child screaming for help from inside the house. They rushed to the spot, broke open the door, and found both mother and daughter badly burnt. The two were rushed to the hospital but couldn't survive, The Times of India reported. Seetalakshmi died the same night and her daughter succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning.

ALSO READ | CEO calls buyers of new flats in Bengaluru 'complete dummy', warns real estate is in trouble

Police said preliminary inquiry revealed that Seetalakshmi had ongoing disputes with her husband, Govind Bahaddur. The couple had moved to Bengaluru about seven years ago. Govind worked in different jobs, including as a security guard and daily-wage labourer. A few months ago, he returned to Nepal with their six-year-old son. Seetalakshmi reportedly kept calling him, asking him to come back, but arguments between them continued, including on the day of the incident, said the report.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man defends Zomato after working as a rider for a day: 'Some income is better than no income'

Young woman saved after consuming sleeping pills over marriage issue In a separate incident, a 22-year-old woman was rescued after attempting to take her own life by consuming sleeping pills outside the women’s police station in Ramanagara, Bengaluru South district, on Thursday.

The woman, from Gattigunda village in Kanakapura, was found in a semi-conscious state by police and shifted to a nearby hospital. Doctors said her condition is now stable, as per the report.

ALSO READ | Kerala student fined ₹1.1 lakh for illegally modifying ₹70,000 car in Bengaluru

According to police, she left behind a note accusing a man from Terigedoddi village of deceiving her with a false promise of marriage. She told officers that the two were in a relationship for about 18 months, during which he assured her he would marry her. Recently, he stopped responding to her calls and distanced himself, which led to her distress.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.