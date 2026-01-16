Kerala student fined ₹1.1 lakh for illegally modifying ₹70,000 car in Bengaluru
A Kerala student has been fined ₹1.11 lakh in Bengaluru for illegally modifying his car, which created a public disturbance.
A student from Kerala has landed in serious trouble in Bengaluru after being fined ₹1.11 lakh for illegally altering his car and causing disturbance on city roads.
How the case came to light
The issue surfaced in early January after videos of the car went viral on social media. The footage showed the vehicle making extremely loud noises, shooting flames from its exhaust and creating risk for other drivers and pedestrians, a report by Asianet News said. The car was spotted on Hennur Road in northeast Bengaluru, where passers-by alerted the traffic police about the nuisance.
Police action and investigation
Based on public complaints and online videos, Hennur traffic police traced the vehicle and handed the matter over to the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO) for further action. Officials found that the car, a 2002 model worth around ₹70,000, had undergone major illegal modifications, including a tampered silencer that produced sparks and excessive noise, said the report.
Authorities said these were not small cosmetic changes but serious violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, posing safety risks to the public and breaking vehicle modification rules.
Heavy fine to send a message
Instead of treating it as a routine traffic offence, officials decided to impose the maximum penalty allowed under the law. The student paid a fine of ₹1,11,500, after which the vehicle was released.
Officials pointed out that the fine was intentionally higher than the car’s value to act as a warning to others who might consider making similar illegal changes, the report noted.
