Kerala student fined ₹1.1 lakh for illegally modifying ₹70,000 car in Bengaluru

A student from Kerala has landed in serious trouble in Bengaluru after being fined ₹1.11 lakh for illegally altering his car and causing disturbance on city roads. The hefty penalty, exceeding the car's value, serves as a warning against illegal vehicle modifications.

How the case came to light The issue surfaced in early January after videos of the car went viral on social media. The footage showed the vehicle making extremely loud noises, shooting flames from its exhaust and creating risk for other drivers and pedestrians, a report by Asianet News said. The car was spotted on Hennur Road in northeast Bengaluru, where passers-by alerted the traffic police about the nuisance.

Police action and investigation Based on public complaints and online videos, Hennur traffic police traced the vehicle and handed the matter over to the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO) for further action. Officials found that the car, a 2002 model worth around ₹70,000, had undergone major illegal modifications, including a tampered silencer that produced sparks and excessive noise, said the report.

Authorities said these were not small cosmetic changes but serious violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, posing safety risks to the public and breaking vehicle modification rules.