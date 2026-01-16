Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kerala student fined ₹1.1 lakh for illegally modifying ₹70,000 car in Bengaluru

    A Kerala student has been fined 1.11 lakh in Bengaluru for illegally modifying his car, which created a public disturbance.

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 2:25 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A student from Kerala has landed in serious trouble in Bengaluru after being fined 1.11 lakh for illegally altering his car and causing disturbance on city roads.

    The hefty penalty, exceeding the car's value, serves as a warning against illegal vehicle modifications.
    The hefty penalty, exceeding the car's value, serves as a warning against illegal vehicle modifications.

    How the case came to light

    The issue surfaced in early January after videos of the car went viral on social media. The footage showed the vehicle making extremely loud noises, shooting flames from its exhaust and creating risk for other drivers and pedestrians, a report by Asianet News said. The car was spotted on Hennur Road in northeast Bengaluru, where passers-by alerted the traffic police about the nuisance.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru Hubba 2026 returns: Dates, events and what’s in store for the city

    Police action and investigation

    Based on public complaints and online videos, Hennur traffic police traced the vehicle and handed the matter over to the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO) for further action. Officials found that the car, a 2002 model worth around 70,000, had undergone major illegal modifications, including a tampered silencer that produced sparks and excessive noise, said the report.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro adds 7th train, to run at 10-minute frequency during peak rush hours

    Authorities said these were not small cosmetic changes but serious violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, posing safety risks to the public and breaking vehicle modification rules.

    Heavy fine to send a message

    Instead of treating it as a routine traffic offence, officials decided to impose the maximum penalty allowed under the law. The student paid a fine of 1,11,500, after which the vehicle was released.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru to Mumbai travel time slashed? Duronto Express on the horizon, says report

    Officials pointed out that the fine was intentionally higher than the car’s value to act as a warning to others who might consider making similar illegal changes, the report noted.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Kerala Student Fined ₹1.1 Lakh For Illegally Modifying ₹70,000 Car In Bengaluru
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes