Bengaluru woman with critical heart ailment airlifted from US to Chennai in 26 hours
- The airlift reportedly cost the family $133,000 (a little over ₹1 crore). The family used an air ambulance flight service called ICATT that is Bengaluru-based and is equipped with an ICU.
A 67-year-old woman with a critical heart condition was airlifted from Portland in the United States to Chennai in a 26-hour long flight, which became one of the longest aero-medical evacuations to India.
According to a report, the woman could not be identified but that she was getting treated in Portland in that country.
However, her family, with whom she was staying in Oregon, decided to bring her to the Apollo hospital in Chennai for a heart surgery. The airlift cost the family $133,000 (a little over ₹1 crore), the report said. The family used an air ambulance flight service called ICATT that is Bengaluru-based and is equipped with an ICU.
The woman was transported to Chennai in two separate private jets, one from Portland to Istanbul, Turkey, and another from Istanbul to Chennai. The first private jet had a medical team on board, including three doctors and two paramedics. This jet took seven-and-a-half hours to fly from Portland to the Reykjavik airport in Iceland, where it took its first stop.
After refuelling, the flight took off to land in its second stop, Istanbul, Turkey, where all the medics and the aviation crew were replaced. A Bengaluru-based doctor who had travelled to the US and was present all the way to monitor the patient, stayed on, reports said.
Here, the woman was shifted to the second private jet, which departed from Istanbul to reach the third stop, Diyarbakir airport, also in Turkey, in four hours. After this, the jet took off to land in Chennai early on Tuesday. The patient was then immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, where she is being prepped for surgery.
While reports quoted ICATT executives as saying that the treatment period in the US was longer and costing much more than airlifting the patient to India, it is also being said that the woman was having difficulty claiming health insurance as she was an Indian passport holder.
The patient is said to be a resident of Indiranagar, and was being treated at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland after developing a heart condition.
Face masks are back in Jammu & Kashmir as Covid-19 cases are at 5-month high
With Covid-19 cases increasing steadily in Jammu and Kashmir, the rule of face masks in public places has been reintroduced by authorities in many districts, including in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. The Union Territory on Tuesday recorded 333 coronavirus infections, the highest in over five months. In July 13-19 week, the infections doubled to 1,366 from 676 from the week earlier. Five deaths have been reported this month – all in Jammu.
‘Not upset’ says Jitin Prasada amid reports of meeting Delhi leaders
Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday said he was not upset with the Yogi Adityanath government in the state and had no plans of meeting central BJP leaders at the moment. Prasada, who had switched over from the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, made the comments came in the wake of reports that he had met some Delhi leaders after his officer on special duty Anil Kumar Pandey was removed on July 18.
Cybercriminal nabbed by Uttarakhand Police for ₹26-lakh fraud
The special task force of Uttarakhand Police, along with the cyber cell, have arrested a cybercriminal from Delhi for allegedly committing a fraud of around ₹26 lakh, police officials said. The police also recovered six mobile phones, 12 voter identification cards, 10 Aadhaar cards, seven PAN cards, 18 debit cards, 11 passbooks and cheque books, one driving license, one vehicle registration certificate and dozens of passport-sized photographs of different people.
Madras HC orders handing over of AIADMK headquarters keys to team EPS
In a major setback to former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, the Madras high court on Wednesday ordered the handing over of keys of the AIADMK's office to interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, referred to as EPS. Panneerselvam, also known as OPS, had filed a plea in the high court for granting possession of the party headquarters, 'MGR Maaligai,' to him.
BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri booked for 'abusing' Telangana chief minister: Report
A case was registered here against BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, police said on Wednesday.
