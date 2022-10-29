Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight declares emergency at Delhi airport

An IndiGo plane declared emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing, according to sources. The Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft, which had 184 people on board, later returned to the bay. The people were safely deboarded, the sources said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Full emergency at Delhi airport after ‘fire’ on Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight

A video on Twitter showed one of the plane's engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport.The incident took place at around 10 pm.

In a statement, IndiGo said the aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced an engine stall during take off roll.

READ | Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight from Ahmedabad cancelled on ‘technical grounds’

"The take off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft," the statement said.

READ | Mid-air scare: Bengaluru flight struck by lightning returns to KIA safely

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi police officials said the control room at the airport received a call from the CISF control room regarding fire in engine of the IndiGo plane.

The plane had 177 passengers and seven crew members. Later, passengers were safely deboarded, they added.

READ | Bengaluru-Mumbai plane lands with fairing panel missing; DGCA orders probe

According to the sources, the pilot of a SpiceJet plane that was behind the IndiGo aircraft in the line up while taxiing alerted the Air Traffic Controller about the fire in the engine.