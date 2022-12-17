Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru's BMTC inks deal with Tata Motors' unit for 921 more electric buses

Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:43 PM IST

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation will get 921 more electric buses, to be supplied and operated by a unit of Tata Motors, under an agreement signed Friday.

BMTC has brought in e-buses to reduce its carbon footprint in Bengaluru.((PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak))
ByYamini C S

Bengaluru's BMTC - Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation - is all set to get a fleet of 921 more electric buses after signing an agreement with a subsidiary of Tata Motors on Friday.

The subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, will supply the low-floor electric buses and also be responsible for their operation and maintenance in the city for a period of 12 years.

BMTC put out a circular notifying that the agreement has been signed, and said that the deal will be carried out under the FAME-II scheme, which provides incentives for the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.

“Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) with a view to provide better and environmental friendly services to its commuters and in continuation to the induction of Electric buses to its fleet, today, on 16.12.2022 BMTC signed an Agreement with M/s. TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, a subsidiary of M/s. TATA Motors Ltd Limited for 921 Electric buses on FAME-II scheme,” the circular read.

A separate statement by the automobile giant said Tata Motors has till date supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million kilometres.

The Tata Starbus Electric, made in India, is a 12-metre long vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

