Bengaluru's Ejipura flyover makes it to Google monuments list, Twitter reacts

The under-construction flyovers in Bengaluru can be spotted in most of the areas but the Ejipura flyover seems to be the internet’s favorite. Once again, the Ejipura flyover turned out to be a viral sensation after it was marked as a must visit monument in Google locations, taking a sarcastic dig at the government's blind eye towards this 6-year-old unfinished project.

Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover(Twitter/Gaurav Gupta @BBMPCOMM)

A Twitter user named Caleb Friesen shared a Google landmark titled ‘Stonehenge’ which showed the unfinished Ejipura flyover. That is not all, ‘Stonehenge’ even had Google reviews from the users. One of the reviews read, “These monuments are an epitome of tourism in the most happening part of Bangalore. Must visit! Please be prepared for the huge loving crowd of people who have all come here to witness the greatness of the beautiful structures.”

Twitter, however, made ‘Stonehenge’ viral with users giving their two cents about the flyover. A user wrote, “I live right next to Sony signal, where the structures have been built and abandoned. The flyover was supposed to connect Ejipura and Madiwala. They have caused traffic jams every day for the last 5 years. And still have no plans to finish the project. Pathetic really.”

Another user wrote, “Please inaugurate this too. For the last 6 years, getting home through ruins has been an ordeal. Pleasant evenings enjoying fresh air from balcony are also a distant memory.”

Meanwhile, ‘stonehenge’ has now been removed from Google locations. Earlier, a love story which has a parallel connection with the Ejipura flyover took the internet by storm.