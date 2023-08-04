Bengaluru's Lalbagh is back with its famous flower show this Independence day

Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden is all set to host the Independence Day flower show starting today till August 15, with the main theme surrounding the Vidhana Soudha, the main legislative building in the state capital, and Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who played a key role in building it. Bengaluru's Lal Bagh Independence Day flower show is here. (Image for representation)

Flowers are expected to be arranged in the park's Glass House as usual, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to inaugurate the show today. It's main attraction will be a floral replica of the Vidhana Soudha, around 18 feet tall, and a statue of the second chief minister of Karnataka, Kengal Hanumanthaiah. The Vidhana Soudha will be made up of over 7 lakh flowers, according to the Deccan Herald. The entire show is expected to feature about 29 lakh flowers.

The publication quoted Karnataka's Horticulture Minister S S Mallikarjun as saying, “The floral Vidhana Soudha will be 18-foot high, 36-foot long and 18-foot wide. It will be made of 7.2 lakh flowers of various species. The Hanumanthaiah statue will be about 14-foot high.”

Most recently, Lalbagh hosted the Republic Day flower show from January 19 to 29, with the theme - ‘Bengaluru’s history and evolution'. The 10-day flower show usually attracts lakhs of visitors and has historically been known to cost officials crores of rupees. This year's Independence Day flower show is estimated to cost officials ₹2.5 crore, with over 10 lakh people expected to visit.

The park also charges visitors a nominal entry fee to see the show. Here are the details for the Independence Day flower show starting today:

Visitors can see the show between 7am and 7pm. An entry fee of ₹ 70 and ₹ 30 will be charged for adults and children, respectively. On holidays, adults will be charged ₹ 80. The show is free for children in school uniforms.

The horticulture department has also organised competitions on Ikebana, vegetable and fruit carving, Pushpa Bharati, and Bonsai, among other things.