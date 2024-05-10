The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials seized the popular Mantri Square Mall in Malleshwaram on Friday morning for reportedly not paying taxes. This is not the first time BBMP officials seized Mantri Mall, and earlier, the mall authorities had got a stay order from the court to resume operations. Bengaluru's Mantri Square mall seized for not paying property tax: Reports(YoMetro)

According to multiple media reports, the mall did not pay ₹50 crore of property tax, and the civic body slapped the establishments with seizure notices. A notice banner was put in front of the mall of Friday morning and the management was asked to halt the operations immediately.

This popular mall in Malleshwaram has been under the civic body’s radar, and BBMP has issued multiple seizure notices to the authorities. However, Mantri Mall managed to get a stay order from the court and continue its operations. The mall was earlier shut in March and December last year by the BBMP but the operations began again.

Speaking to Deccan Herald earlier, a senior BBMP official said, “They are known for getting a stay order from court whenever we seal it down. We even filed a caveat, but still, they got the court order.”

More than 200 outlets are inside the Mantri mall, which has direct access to Namma Metro. The mall is one of the oldest shopping establishments in the city.