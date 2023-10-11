Bengaluru’s missing bus shelter mystery which made headlines a few days ago is finally resolved. The bus shelter at Cunningham Road, which went missing was found at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) warehouse and Bengaluru police clarified that it was not stolen.

Bengaluru's 'missing bus shelter' mystery solved. Here is what police found (Pic for representation)

According to reports, the bus shelter installed by a BBMP contracted company and the civic body figured that it as a poor-quality shelter which might be a threat to public safety.

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said, “It is reported that the bus shelter was stolen. But our investigation revealed that it was not stolen, and it was shifted to the warehouse of BBMP after the civic body assessed it as poor quality shelter and unsafe for public.” The top cop also issued a clarification saying the value of the bus shelter is of ₹3 lakh rupees and not ₹10 lakh rupees which was speculated earlier.

Last week, the Bengaluru police department launched a probe into the incident by filing a theft First Information Report (FIR) after receiving a complaint by the associate vice-president of the company responsible for constructing Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus shelters in the tech hub.

N Ravi Reddy, the associate vice-president of the company, lodged a complaint on last Saturday, September 30. The bus shelter was reportedly removed from the location in August and Reddy filed a complaint after a month.

Bengaluru police are yet to find why Reddy filed a misleading compliant,

