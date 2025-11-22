Bengaluru's Nagawara metro station to house 4-floor commercial complex, multi-level parking: Report

Bengaluru’s next major commercial hub may soon rise directly above a metro station. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has unveiled plans for a four-storey complex atop the upcoming Nagawara station on the Pink Line, signalling one of the city’s most ambitious transit-linked real estate projects yet. Workers walk in front of the construction site of a commercial complex outside Ahmedabad(REUTERS)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, spread across nearly six acres, the development will include 23,392.24 sq. m. (5.7 acres) of built-up space across four floors, alongside a 3,225.73 sq. m. multi-level parking facility adjacent to the underground station.

According to BMRCL, structural work for the first two floors, including columns, beams and slabs, is already complete, with side walls yet to be added. The remaining two floors are expected to be fully constructed within 8–10 months.

The corporation said the space is suited for Grade A offices, co-working hubs or premium retail and mall formats, with scope to integrate dedicated lifts and escalators from both the concourse and platform levels of the station, the report further added.

The Nagawara station, targeted for opening in December 2026, sits close to major employment zones including Embassy Manyata Business Park and Karle Town Centre. It will also serve as a key interchange for airport-bound passengers: an elevated station on the Blue Line, expected by December 2027, is being built above the Outer Ring Road flyover. The two stations will have directly connected concourses.

This marks BMRCL’s third property development announcement in 2025. Earlier, it proposed an 11-storey commercial tower with basement parking on a 1.66-acre plot at KR Puram and a massive project at Majestic, featuring over one million sq m of commercial space and the network’s largest parking facility above the station. These initiatives form part of BMRCL’s plan to increase non-fare revenue to about 15% of its farebox earnings.

