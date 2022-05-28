Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru's Namma Metro purple line to be suspended Saturday night. Details here
bengaluru news

Bengaluru's Namma Metro purple line to be suspended Saturday night. Details here

Bengaluru metro services will be disrupted between MG Road and Byappanahalli station from Saturday night to Sunday morning.
The last train to Byappanahalli station from Kengeri will depart at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, while the last train to leave from Byappanahalli to Kengeri station will start at 9:10 p.m.(Twitter/MelbinMathew21)
Published on May 28, 2022 02:30 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Regular maintenance works are going to affect Namma Metro's operations on the purple line after 9.30 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Sunday. Bengaluru's Namma Metro usually runs from 5.30 am to 11 pm every day.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has told media that metro trains will not be running between the MG Road station and the Byappanahalli station from Saturday night to Sunday morning as maintenance works are going to be carried out between MG Road and Trinity stations.

During this time, trains on the purple line will only be operated between the MG Road station and the Kengeri station. The last train to Byappanahalli station from Kengeri will depart at 8.40 pm, while the last train to leave from Byappanahalli to Kengeri station will start at 9.10 pm.

A press statement was issued on May 27 from the Chief Public Relations Officer of the BMRCL It read that the last metro train on the purple line will leave Kempegowda interchange station to Baiyappanahalli at 9.10 pm, and subsequent trains from Kempegowda station will run only to MG Road station.

RELATED STORIES

Services are set to resume after 7 am on Sunday on the purple line as per normal schedule. Operations and services on the green line of the Namma Metro will remain unaffected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru metro line
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP