Bengaluru's Namma Metro purple line to be suspended Saturday night. Details here

Regular maintenance works are going to affect Namma Metro's operations on the purple line after 9.30 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Sunday. Bengaluru's Namma Metro usually runs from 5.30 am to 11 pm every day.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has told media that metro trains will not be running between the MG Road station and the Byappanahalli station from Saturday night to Sunday morning as maintenance works are going to be carried out between MG Road and Trinity stations.

During this time, trains on the purple line will only be operated between the MG Road station and the Kengeri station. The last train to Byappanahalli station from Kengeri will depart at 8.40 pm, while the last train to leave from Byappanahalli to Kengeri station will start at 9.10 pm.

A press statement was issued on May 27 from the Chief Public Relations Officer of the BMRCL It read that the last metro train on the purple line will leave Kempegowda interchange station to Baiyappanahalli at 9.10 pm, and subsequent trains from Kempegowda station will run only to MG Road station.

Services are set to resume after 7 am on Sunday on the purple line as per normal schedule. Operations and services on the green line of the Namma Metro will remain unaffected.