Bengaluru's National Public School receives bomb threat, students evacuated.

Bengaluru's National Public School received a bomb threat Friday prompting police to rush the spot, news agency ANI said. School management and police ensured all students were taken to safe areas and a thorough search of the premises was instituted.

"Our team is searching the entire school with a bomb disposal team and dog squad. The students are already taken to (a) safe place." Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP Bengaluru (West), said.

"We are currently investigating about the person who sent the bomb threat and a case is yet to be filed," he said, noting that further details would be revealed after the investigation.

Last month Bengaluru Police booked a student for tweeting a hoax bomb threat linked to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The student was detained by police after the airport's terminal manager filed a complaint.

The Bengaluru airport has received several bomb threats this year.

In May a man from Bengal was held for a bomb threat call that was later revealed to have been made to frame his ex-brother-in-law, who had recently divorced his sister.

