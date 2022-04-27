'BESCOM or BBMP, no one will be spared,’ says Karnataka CM
Two days after a 22-year-old man, identified as Kishore, was electrocuted on a footpath in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a probe will be ordered into the matter and no one will be spared.
“I've asked police officers to probe the matter and we will take action against the concerned officers... Be it BESCOM or BBMP, no one will be spared,” CM Bommai told news agency ANI on Wednesday. “We will also give compensation as per the electricity department norms,” He added.
What was initially thought to be another case of negligence by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), was disproved earlier on Wednesday by police investigating the case, who said that the electrocution might have happened due to reverse current in a broken internet cable.
The Sanjaynagar police said that there was reverse current in an internet cable that was connected to a router from a house in the neighbourhood. And because the cable was broken, it did not have a protective outer sheath and hence Kishore was electrocuted instantly after touching the wire.
The tragic incident happened on Monday evening, when Kishore was returning home from work with his cousin. He tried to pull out a hanging wire stuck in a tree on a footpath near a park in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar, but died on the spot after being electrocuted.
Kishore's family filed a complaint against the BESCOM for negligence in the matter, however a BESCOM official washed his hands off the issue in a Times Now interview, saying that the cable touched by the victim did not belong to the board, and that it was a communication cable used for TV and internet.
While many called this a blatant shift of blame, given BESCOM's reputation, police officials told Deccan Herald on Wednesday that according to preliminary investigations, the broken cable wire belonged to a private internet service provider, whose officials are being questioned.
The incident has sparked much debate on safety in the city.
(With ANI Inputs)
-
PSI Scam: AGDP-Recruitment, Amrit Paul transferred
Following the investigations into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka government has announced the immediate transfer of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Recruitment, Amrit Paul to the Internal Security Divison, Bengaluru. This comes amid a Criminal Investigation Department investigation into the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, in which six rank winners among 12 were arrested on Tuesday for fraud in the recruitment exams.
-
Rajasthan gets approval for second coal mine in Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo Arand
The Chhattisgarh government granted approval to mining of Parsa East and Kente Basan coal block to the Rajasthan government on March 25, the day Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur. Although the Chhattisgarh government claimed on March 26 that the approval was still under consideration, documents with Hindustan Times showed that the approval with nine conditions was granted on March 25 itself.
-
Nagpur student filmed classmate, blackmailed her to have sex with friends; held
An engineering student in Nagpur filmed his intimate moments with a classmate and used the video clip to blackmail her into having sex with two of his friends, police said on Wednesday. Police said the traumatised rape survivor did not disclose the crime to anyone for some time. In her complaint, the survivor alleged that his friend called her to his house on April 17 and showed her a video clip of her intimate moments.
-
Covid-19 Regulations in Karnataka on April 27, 2022: What the CM said
On the back of rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has indicated that he will consider reinstating surveillance and other precautionary measures at airports across the state and also increase vigilance at districts bordering Karnataka. CM Bommai on Tuesday assured the people of his state that even though Karnataka is following other states in recording a "slight" rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, there is "nothing to panic" about.
-
Blame game over Bengaluru youth electrocution: Who is responsible?
22-year-old Kishore's death on a Bengaluru footpath by electrocution may have been caused by reverse current in a broken internet cable, according to the police. After police officials examined the spot where the incident had occurred in NGEF Layout, they told the media that there are two reasons for the electrocution. One of them being the reverse current in an internet cable that was connected to a router from a house in the neighbourhood.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics