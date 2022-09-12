Bharat Jodo Yatra: After TN, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka on Sept 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, his party's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir march will enter Karnataka on September 30, state unit chief DK Shivakumar said Sunday as he announced the schedule of activities in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Visited Bellary today to review pre-preparation and spoke to reporters. Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra is running to raise his voice against price rise, unemployment, corruption, farmers' plight and make the country a garden of peace for all races," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress will hold a public meeting in Bellary, he said.

"This historic Yatra will enter Karnataka on September 30, pass through various districts and enter Bellary. As Bellary district is a constituency full of political power for Sonia Gandhi, it is Rahul Gandhi's wish to hold a massive convention here."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Bellary, ruled by the Vijayanagara Empire, is rich in culture. Rahul Gandhi is coming to write another great history in Bellary which already has a great history..."

Rahul Gandhi was in Kerala on Sunday and is set to tour various districts in the southern state before travelling to Karnataka. The 3,500-km yatra commenced last week in Tamil Nadu.