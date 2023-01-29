Biker in Bengaluru collides car at 3am, chases and threatens the driver. Video

In a horrific video that is said to be recorded in the dash camera of a car, a couple who were driving back home at 3 am in Bengaluru were chased by a biker. The biker was seen colliding the car by coming in the opposite direction and later confronted the couple in the car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is now viral and Bengaluru police said that they are investigating the matter. A community social media handle called Citizens Movement shared the video and wrote, “Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in a car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car in night. Use dash cam.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hindustan Times cannot verify the video independently

In a viral video, the biker came from the opposite direction and hit the car. Later he threatened the couple to get out of the car but they refused to step out. However, the car was moved back and the biker chased them,started hitting on the window of the car.

Many people on Twitter complained that such scary incidents have become normal on Bengaluru’s Sarjapur road. A user named Mithlesh Kumar wrote, “It's become common practice on Sarjapur road. The main reason: streetlights are hardly lit, and very few police patrolling. @ArvindLBJP sir, please coordinate with @BBMPCOMM for streetlights.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police jumped into action and started investigating the matter. “Your Tweet has been forwarded to @bellandurubcp for necessary action in this regard,” read a reply from Bengaluru police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON