Biker smashes car window in Bengaluru after failing to overtake it. Video

Bengaluru’s Sarjapur road saw another road rage incident recently where a biker was seen smashing the window of the car in the middle of the road. The incident was captured in CCTV footage, which happened on May 17. Biker smashes car window in Bengaluru after failing to over take it. Video

A user named Akhil Sabu took to social media and complained that his car was damaged while his wife and daughter were on board. In an X post, he wrote, “Sharing theCCTV footage of #sarjapur #roadrage that happened on17 may 23 is this enough culprit? I have already filed FIR. I hope this proof is more than enough@BlrCityPolice.”

In the video, the biker was trying to overtake the car and failed to do so. He immediately stopped the bike in the middle of the traffic and hit the car window with his helmet. Sabu, who was inside the car then stepped out and punched the biker for his actions. The people were gathering around and the traffic came to a stand still.

However, police are yet to respond (on social media) to the video. Sabu further wrote, “Here is another proof, wherein he is abusing us, seeing my wife and daughter on the passenger seat, he smashed that window, just by a second my daughter escaped unhurt. Can anyone at least share any update here? so irresponsible.”

Road rage incidents have rapidly increased in Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru, as many similar incidents have taken place recently. Bengaluru police warned of filing FIRs on those involved in road rage and asked people to dial 112 during such emergencies.