2 assaulted for honking, vehicle vandalised; 3 arrested in B’luru

Four men on bikes broke the windshield of a car and assaulted the two people in the car for allegedly honking at them to make way in Bengaluru on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Gunjur area near Varthur in the Whitefield division and was recorded on the dashcam of the car (Agencies)

The incident occurred in the Gunjur area near Varthur in the Whitefield division of the city and was recorded on the dashcam of the car, police said. The video of the incident has gone viral. According to police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm.

“The bikes (2 or 4) were moving in a zig-zag manner on the Gunjur main road when the victim honked at them... the four men then parked their bikes in front of the car... one biker hit the car with his bike...,” a police officer familiar with the developments said.

“When the driver questioned them, two youths slapped him... sensing that things are going out of hand, the driver moved away/drove away … but the bikers followed him and blocked his vehicle. They assaulted the two people in the car and broke the windshield...,” the officer said.

Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, shared the video on Twitter, tagging Bengaluru Police, and sought action against the bikers

After the video was widely shared on social media, Varthur police responded on Thursday night and said an FIR has been registered at Varthur police station on the complaint of the victim and an investigation is underway. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, said the three accused were arrested.

“An FIR has been registered in Varthur PS on the complaint of the victim. The investigation is underway. There will be no room for such unruly behaviour or hooliganism under our watch, and will be met with severe consequences,” Bengaluru Police later said in a tweet.

