Birthday party turns into heist: Bengaluru family robbed of gold and 2.3 lakh cash amid celebrations

A family in Bengaluru celebrating a birthday on the ground floor of their home, fell victim to two thieves who stole 30 grams of gold ornaments and ₹2.3 lakh in cash from the first floor. The two suspects, who were on a scooter, had reportedly attempted to enter several homes earlier in the day.

According to Times of India report, the incident occurred last week in Madeena Nagar, while the family was engrossed in celebrations.

The two suspects, who were on a scooter, had reportedly attempted to enter several homes earlier in the day but had not succeeded in stealing any valuables, the report added. The suspects spotted the birthday celebrations at Akbar Shariff's residence, parked their scooter a distance away, and ascended the stairs to the first floor.

Advantage power cut

As the thieves descended the stairs after stealing whatever gold and cash they could find, and made their way back to their scooter, there was a sudden power cut in the area. Seizing the opportunity to steal more, they returned to the first floor in hopes of finding more valuables. However, they were confronted by Shariff's uncle, who questioned their presence. The duo quickly cooked a story, claiming they were looking for someone named Gopal. When the uncle informed them that there was no one by that name in the house, they fled the house.

Upon discovering the theft, the family realised that gold items were missing. In response, Shariff quickly headed to the police station, where he found out that other residents in the area had reported similar incidents involving the same thieves.

Security footage from Shariff's and neighboring buildings captured the duo carrying a backpack to store the stolen items. The police also noted that another local resident had reported the theft of a school bag, which was later found abandoned in a nearby park.

Investigation is underway and authorities are confident they will apprehend the suspects soon.

