BJP, Congress workers clash over banners in Bengaluru

Workers from the Congress and the BJP were involved in a clash on Friday after the latter objected to banners being put up for a women's convention event in Bengaluru's Govindrajnagar constituency.

The BJP objected to Congress workers putting up banners of its leaders for a women's convention event.(ANI)

The posters of Congress leaders were being put up by the party's workers for a Womens' convention event at a ground, which is to be held tomorrow. Congress workers had reportedly taken permission from the city's civic body BBMP to hold the event at the BGS ground in Vijaynagar. However, BJP workers took objection to them and a fight ensued between the groups.

Arguments soon escalated into physical fights with both parties pelting stones and attacking one another with sticks, after which police arrived at the scene and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Several men, including police personnel, got injured in the incident, Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP of Bengaluru's West Division, told news agency ANI. The police have registered three FIRs with regards to the incident.

"Both groups pelted stones as well, and our police personnel also got injured. Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident," DCP Nimbargi said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and treated as outpatients. The situation is now under control, and further investigation is underway.

(With ANI inputs)