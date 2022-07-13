BJP discriminating in fund allocation in Kalyana Karnataka: Cong

Former minister and Congress legislator from Chittapur in Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government for alleged discrimination in disbursal of funds in the district and region.

“BJP is preparing for elections. BJP MLAs get ₹28.5 crore, Congress MLAs get ₹4 crore for development under KKRDB. Direct allocation to MLCs and MLAs in macro is against the rules.Why ₹5 crore to a non functional hospital? Why ₹6 crore reserved? KKRDB is now “BJP Development Board,” Kharge post on Twitter with #40%government.

Kharge was referring to the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Developmental Board (KKRDB) which was formed after an amendment of the Constitution [Article 371(j)] to give additional support to bring the region, with some of the most backward districts in the country, on par with the rest of Karnataka. There are six districts (Bidar, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Koppala, Ballari and Raichur) and 42 assembly constituencies in the region under KKRDB.

With elections scheduled next year, the Congress has levelled similar allegations which point at discrimination in allocation of funds under Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.

In March this year, the Congress had raised the issue in Bengaluru which has 28 assembly constituencies where the BJP was allegedly allocating more to its own party-held constituencies.

According to the details released by Ramalinga Reddy, the working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in March, the BJP government has released a total of ₹6,116.74 crore since it came to power in 2019.

In 2021-22, the BJP released ₹ 2,658 crore for 16 constituencies and another ₹1,105.41 crore for the construction of storm water drains. During the same period, in all three categories, constituencies where the Congress is in power received ₹2186.48 crore, according to Reddy.

Dasarahalli, where the JD(S) is in power has received ₹288 crore, data from the Congress shows.

Karnataka ministers Murugesh Nirani, Prabhu Chavan and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa incharge of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Raichur respectively could not be reached for comment.