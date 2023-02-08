BJP enrolled over 40.5 lakh members during Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra: Karnataka min

More than 40.5 lakh people have become members of the Bharatiya Janata Party ever since it launched the 'Vijaya Sankalpa' drive in poll-bound Karnataka, state Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

Launched by BJP national president J P Nadda on January 21, the campaign went on till February 5 and covered almost all the districts and registered its presence in most of the booths of the state, BJP sources said.

"We have enrolled 40.5 lakh new members as part of the Vijaya Sankalpa campaign. Of the 58,186 booths, we reached 39,572 and our party workers could reach 22.55 lakh houses during door-to-door outreach programme," Narayan, who holds the Higher Education and IT/BT portfolio told reporters.

The minister said the party is confident of winning at least 150 seats following the huge response it got during the campaign.

The party achieved 100 per cent coverage during the door-to-door campaign in Mangaluru-Udupi, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Mysuru, Narayan said.

According to him, the party has set a target to reach out to at least two crore households and enroll one crore members.

