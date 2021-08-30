BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh to visit Mysuru today

Arun Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka will be visiting Mysuru on Monday as part of a tour in the region, the party said in a statement on Sunday.

“BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh will arrive in Bengaluru international airport at 5.30 pm on Monday and will head to Mysuru and stay in the government guest house. On August 31 at 8 am, he will visit Chamundeshwari temple and then go to Mysuru, Mysuru rural and Chamarajanagar where will have meetings district level meetings with the core committee, mandal president and general secretary,” the statement said.

He will then leave for Hassan and Mandya district before returning to Bengaluru. He will then head to Hubbali, return to Bengaluru and then head back to Delhi.

The tour comes at a time when the BJP is holding meetings across the state to consolidate its support base ahead of the yet-to-be announced zilla and taluka panchayat elections in Karnataka which, political leaders and observers said, would give some indications on where each of the three major outfits in Karnataka stand before the 2023 assembly polls.

At least three urban local body polls in Karnataka--Hubbali-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi will go the polls on September 3.

The BJP in Karnataka has been at the receiving end of criticism over the last two years under BS Yediyurappa, the infighting and allegations of corruption against the former chief minister and his family. The crisis within the party continued with the replacement of Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai who appears to have inherited the same problems with legislators openly airing voices of dissent and Cabinet colleagues trying to hold the chief minister to ransom, demanding a change in portfolios.

There is also unrest among the BJP legislators for having missed the Cabinet berths and continuing to make statements that have compounded the saffron outfits troubles in the state.

The recent gang-rape case in Mysuru also saw several Cabinet ministers like Araga Jnanendra, Anand Singh and Shivaram Hebbar making statements questioning the victim and adding to its troubles.

Chief minister Bommai , earlier had issued a stern warning against ministers making such comments that would further embarrass the party.